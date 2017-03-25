Coleman undergoes surgery for fractured tibia and fibula

Irish captain Seamus Coleman underwent surgery this morning after fracturing his right tibia and fibula in a World Cup qualifier game against Wales last night.

The operation was carried out under the care of the FAI's Orthopaedic Surgeon, Professor John O'Byrne and Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Mr Gary O'Toole.

Team manager Martin O'Neill said: "Seamus suffered a serious leg injury and has undergone surgery. He has had an exceptional season with both club and country, and he will be a big loss,

"But Seamus is so mentally strong that when he has fully recovered he will be as brilliant as before."

Coleman's condition will be monitored over the coming days, while John O'Shea, James McCarthy, Glenn Whelan and Jonathan Walters will also leave international camp and return to their clubs.

FAI CEO John Delaney added: "Seamus has been a terrific captain for his country, and on behalf of the FAI Board and everyone in the Association, I want to send Seamus our very best wishes.

"We look forward to welcoming Seamus back to the Ireland team, following his recovery."

The Ireland squad will resume full training at the FAI National Training Centre on Monday, 27 March in preparation for the 'Three' International Friendly against Iceland on Tuesday, 28 March in Aviva Stadium.

Speaking to Trevor Welch of The Score Sports Show on Cork's 96FM FAI Chief Executive John Delaney gave his reaction to Coleman;s injury.

John Delaney said he is disappointed with Seamus Coleman's injury and he also paid respects to Derry's Ryan Mc Bride.