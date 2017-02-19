Coach’s ecstatic reaction shows what Sigerson Cup victory means to underdogs

There were emotional final whistle scenes as St Mary's Belfast won the Sigerson Cup for the first time since 1989.

Long-serving manager Paddy Tally sank to his knees and says it is 'a fantastic feeling' to finally win the coveted trophy after defeating champions UCD in Ballyhaunis.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Higher Education GAA.

Remarkably, his team recovered for the second time in two days from the shock of conceding two early goals to win.

Having made little of their underdogs tag when taking down DCU and UCC to reach the final, Tally’s charges completed a remarkable campaign by denying UCD back-to-back titles in a hugely entertaining final.