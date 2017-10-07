Clinton Morrison apologises after suggesting Ireland is part of Britain
07/10/2017 - 12:04:38Back to Sport Home
Former Ireland international Clinton Morrison has committed an atrocity like many others before him - and it did not go unnoticed.
The former striker, during a TV appearance on Thursday evening, said he was looking forward to Ireland's World Cup qualifier with Wales on Monday, only he didn't quite get his facts straight.
“May the best team win, two British teams going for it and I for one am hoping that Ireland can turn it on,” he said to an international audience.
@morrisonclinton surely just a slip of the tongue Clint. #freedom #NotBrits pic.twitter.com/hakSl0trEe— Anthony O Connor (@antooc2012) October 6, 2017
Morrison was quick to the Twitter machine to issue a swift retraction of his comments, and an apology, to his Irish fans.
I’m proud to have represented Ireland, of course I know it’s not GB! I meant it’s a local derby v Wales with so many English league players!— Clinton Morrison (@morrisonclinton) October 6, 2017
Genuine mistake tonight apologise to Ireland fans stupid me— Clinton Morrison (@morrisonclinton) October 6, 2017
But, Twitter was also very quick to react to Morrison's comments.
Clinton Morrison happy that 2 British teams will be fighting it out at Cardiff on Monday. The irony in that comment is beyond comprehension.— Gerry McDermott (@Dosser62) October 6, 2017
Clinton Morrison representing Ireland on #ssn wtf?! 😐😐— RADZ 💛💙 (@leed5leed5leed5) October 6, 2017
He also just said Ireland is a British side 😂 @SkySportsNews
Clinton Morrison, former Republic of Ireland player, just called Ireland British, wow— Colm O Brien (@ColmBrien) October 6, 2017
Clinton Morrison just described Ireland and Wales as 2 British teams!!! 🙁😡#Ireland v Moldova— Martin Delaney (@MartinDelaney56) October 6, 2017
@SkySportsNews @Darryl_Geraghty @irishfantv I didn't know @FAIreland where British! Tut tut #ClintonMorrison pic.twitter.com/TNXQLkwyWu— Mark McInerney (@MarkMcInerney2) October 6, 2017
Oh come on @morrisonclinton you played for @FAIreland how do you not know that we're not british?— David Jackman (@DavidJackman15) October 7, 2017
He wasn't the first, but hopefully, he'll be the last.
Join the conversation - comment here