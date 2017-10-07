Clinton Morrison apologises after suggesting Ireland is part of Britain

Former Ireland international Clinton Morrison has committed an atrocity like many others before him - and it did not go unnoticed.

The former striker, during a TV appearance on Thursday evening, said he was looking forward to Ireland's World Cup qualifier with Wales on Monday, only he didn't quite get his facts straight.

“May the best team win, two British teams going for it and I for one am hoping that Ireland can turn it on,” he said to an international audience.

Morrison was quick to the Twitter machine to issue a swift retraction of his comments, and an apology, to his Irish fans.

I’m proud to have represented Ireland, of course I know it’s not GB! I meant it’s a local derby v Wales with so many English league players! — Clinton Morrison (@morrisonclinton) October 6, 2017

Genuine mistake tonight apologise to Ireland fans stupid me — Clinton Morrison (@morrisonclinton) October 6, 2017

But, Twitter was also very quick to react to Morrison's comments.

Clinton Morrison happy that 2 British teams will be fighting it out at Cardiff on Monday. The irony in that comment is beyond comprehension. — Gerry McDermott (@Dosser62) October 6, 2017

Clinton Morrison representing Ireland on #ssn wtf?! 😐😐

He also just said Ireland is a British side 😂 @SkySportsNews — RADZ 💛💙 (@leed5leed5leed5) October 6, 2017

Clinton Morrison, former Republic of Ireland player, just called Ireland British, wow — Colm O Brien (@ColmBrien) October 6, 2017

Clinton Morrison just described Ireland and Wales as 2 British teams!!! 🙁😡#Ireland v Moldova — Martin Delaney (@MartinDelaney56) October 6, 2017

Oh come on @morrisonclinton you played for @FAIreland how do you not know that we're not british? — David Jackman (@DavidJackman15) October 7, 2017

He wasn't the first, but hopefully, he'll be the last.