Clinton Morrison apologises after suggesting Ireland is part of Britain

Former Ireland international Clinton Morrison has committed an atrocity like many others before him - and it did not go unnoticed.

The former striker, during a TV appearance on Thursday evening, said he was looking forward to Ireland's World Cup qualifier with Wales on Monday, only he didn't quite get his facts straight.

“May the best team win, two British teams going for it and I for one am hoping that Ireland can turn it on,” he said to an international audience.

Morrison was quick to the Twitter machine to issue a swift retraction of his comments, and an apology, to his Irish fans.

But, Twitter was also very quick to react to Morrison's comments.

He wasn't the first, but hopefully, he'll be the last.
By Greg Murphy

