Claudio Ranieri will be represented by FOUR teams in the Champions League quarter-finals

Claudio Ranieri might have been sacked by Leicester City, but in a weird way, he will continue to be involved in the Champions League.

That’s because the 65-year-old has managed a staggering four of the eight teams involved in the quarter-final stage of the premier European competition.

Yes, the Italian has a rich history of managerial appointments and departures.

Ranieri took charge of Atletico in the Summer of 1999, but left in 2000, before the Spanish side was relegated (take note, Leicester fans).

He then enjoyed spells at Juventus (2007-2009), Monaco (2012-2014) and Leicester City (remember the Premier League title stuff?) – that’s quite a list.

However, whether that’s a good or bad reflection on Ranieri is probably up to whoever’s asking – are the clubs in better shape since his departure(s)?

Are we set for a Ranieri v Ranieri final? Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund might have something to say about that.