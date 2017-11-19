Clare win Fenway Hurling Classic in Boston

Back to Sport Home

In the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic played at Fenway Park, Boston, Galway were far too strong for Dublin in the first semi-final, finishing 55-39, writes Michael Moynihan.

Clare qualified to meet the Tribesmen in the final, edging Tipp 50-45.

In the final itself, Galway had a poor start and trailed 30-9 to a sharp Clare side at the half.

Galway rallied but couldn't overcome a good Clare effort, the Banner winning 50-33.
KEYWORDS: sport, gaa, hurling, Galway, Dublin

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport