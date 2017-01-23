Clare set to skip Cork clash: 'We’re not going to torture our players'

The Clare hurlers are on a collision course with the Munster Council regarding Wednesday night’s Munster SHL game with Cork, with their management saying yesterday they would not fulfil the fixture, writes Michael Moynihan .

Clare have 13 players involved in Fitzgibbon Cup action tomorrow and say they’re “not going to torture our players”.

“We’ll see,” said Clare co-manager Donal Moloney after yesterday’s Munster SHL win over Waterford, when asked about Wednesday’s game.

“We’ve stated from the start we can’t play on Wednesday night. We have a whole lot of Fitzgibbon players and we can’t ask them to play three senior games in one week in the Fitzgibbon and then a game against Cork.

“We’re not doing it. We may be before Central (Council) but that’s where we’re at right now. We can’t ask some players to play five games in 10 days. If the fixture isn’t changed we’ll have to fight it. We’re not going to torture our players.”

Would they give a walkover? “Maybe,” said Moloney.

Gerry O’Connor, the other co-manager, added: “The reality for us is we are looking at a panel of 27 players, and we’ve used them as best we can in the last three games.

“As Donal has said, if 13 of those guys are playing Fitzgibbon, which they will be, a full-blooded Fitzgibbon game on Tuesday, it’d be very difficult for us to field a meaningful team on Wednesday night.”

This exchange followed an entertaining game in Fraher Field, Dungarvan, with Clare taking the honours in a high-scoring game.

“It’s a heartening win,” said Moloney. “Players had to find out about themselves. I recognise Waterford were far from full strength but we were really glad the way the players battled on.”

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner