Clare make two changes for Munster decider against Cork

Clare have named their starting 15 to face Cork in the 2017 Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final at Semple Stadium, Thurles, on Sunday (Throw-in 4pm)

Joint managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have made two changes to the side that lined out in The Banner’s semi-final victory over Limerick.

Cathal Malone, Sixmilebridge, replaces David Reidy, Éire Óg Inis, in midfield and Oisín O’Brien, Clonlara, comes in for Gearóid O’Connell, Ballyea, in the halfback line.

Clare’s Cathal Malone in action against Cork in January’s league clash

Clare team: Andrew Fahy (Whitegate), Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge), David McInerney (Tulla), Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) - captain, David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), Conor Cleary (St. Josephs Miltown), Oisín O’Brien (Clonlara), Colm Galvin (Clonlara), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), Tony Kelly (Ballyea), Podge Collins (Cratloe), John Conlon (Clonlara), Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Inis), Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) and Conor McGrath (Cratloe).

Subs: Donal Tuohy (Crusheen), Cian Dillon (Crusheen), David Reidy (Éire Óg Inis), Aaron Cunningham (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), Jason McCarthy (Inagh Kilnamona), Niall Deasy (Ballyea), Peter Duggan (Clooney Quin), Brendan Bugler (Whitegate), Patrick Donnellan (O’Callaghan’s Mills), Cathal McInerney (Cratloe), Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge)