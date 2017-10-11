Clare hit by another retirement as Patrick Donnellan calls it a day

Back to GAA Sport Home

Another member of Clare’s 2013 All Ireland-winning panel has announced their inter-county retirement.

Patrick Donnellan today became the third member of that panel to step down, following Brendan Bugler and Colin Ryan.

Donnellan captained the Banner to their Liam McCarthy success under Davy Fitzgerarld.

Meanwhile, Paraic Duffy has announced he’s retiring as Director General of the GAA after a decade in the job.

Duffy notified Central Council of his decision today, and he will formally leave the post on March 31st.

Duffy has served as Director General since 2008 when he succeeded Liam Mulvihill.
KEYWORDS: Clare, GAA, Patrick Donnellan

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport