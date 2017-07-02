Clare crushed as Kerry dominate Munster MFC final

Kerry 2-21 Clare 0-3



Kerry cruised to a fifth consecutive Munster MFC title with this 24-point hammering of Clare this afternoon, writes Eoghan Cormican at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Thirteen points separated the teams when they met back in April but this was a far more one-sided contest, with Kerry landing 2-3 in second-half stoppages.

The first-round meeting between these two sides was over after 10 minutes and while Clare lasted a little longer on this occasion, there didn’t look to be any road back for them at half-time as they trailed by 0-10 to 0-2.

Donal O’Sullivan of Kerry in action against Jack Sheedy of Clare.

David Clifford, who operated from full-forward, proved far too much for Clare full-back Jayme O’Sullivan and, indeed, the entire Banner defence. He finished the half with six points from play.

Mind you, his tally could have been in double-digits as he kicked four first-half wides.

The Kingdom raced 0-4 to 0-1 clear by the eighth minute but were let down thereafter by a number of wides. They wouldn’t score again until the 22nd minute. From there to the break, they hit six to Clare’s one.

Diarmuid Ryan and Dermot Coughlan (free) registered Clare’s only two points in the opening period. Coughlan’s free arrived in the 27th minute and they did not add to their tally until Coughlan kicked a second free on 59 minutes.

The second half was a glorified procession.

Donal O'Sullivan and David Clifford both swelled their personal tallies before the late avalanche of scores heaped further misery on Clare.

Scorers for Kerry: Donal O’Sullivan (2-8, 0-3 frees); D Clifford (0-6); Donnchadh O’Sullivan, F Clifford (0-2 each); B Mahony, B Friel J Griffin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: D Coughlan (0-2, 0-2 frees); D Ryan (0-1).

Kerry: D Uosis (Dingle); S O’Leary (Kilcummin), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), C Gammell (Legion); M Potts (Dr Crokes), E Horan (Scartaglen), N Donohue (Firies); B Mahony (St Senan’s), D O’Connor (Na Gaeil); A Donoghue (Castleisland Desmonds), B Friel (Rathmore), F Clifford (Laune Rangers); Donnchadh O’Sullivan (Firies), D Clifford (Fossa), Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan).

Subs: J Griffin (Dr Crokes) for Friel (44); M O’Leary (Renard) for Gammell (48); P Warren (Gneeveguilla) for D Clifford (49); C O’Reilly (Austin Stacks) for Donnchadh O’Sullivan (52); R O’Neill (Na Gaeil) for Donohue (52); D Casey (Austin Stacks) for O’Leary (55).

Clare: M Lillis (Cooraclare); J Sheedy (St Breckan’s), J O’Sullivan (Wolfe Tones), J Miniter (Kilrush); S Rouine (Ennistymon), F Donnellan (Cooraclare), C McNeilis (Clondegad); D Ryan (Cratloe), K White (Inagh Kilnamona); R Phelan (Kilrush), D Coughlan (Kilmurry Ibrickane), R O’Doherty (Ennistymon); G Cahill (Corofin), G Cooney (Éire Óg), R Considine (Cratloe).

Subs: C O’Donoghue (Cooraclare) for Considine (HT): D Griffin (Éire Óg) for White (41); C O’Brien (St Breckan’s) for Cahill (43); C McMahon (Cratloe) for Phelan (45); A Reynolds (Killimer) for Cooney (50); S Casey (Kildysart) for Rouine (52).

Referee: D Murnane (Cork).