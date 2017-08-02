Claire Molloy replaces Naimh Briggs as captain for Rugby World Cup

The Ireland's Women's management team have announced that flanker Claire Molloy will captain the rugby squad during the World Cup, writes Ciara Phelan.

The decision comes after Niamh Briggs was ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury to her Achilles.

This will be Molloy's third World Cup appearance and has been capped 53 times for Ireland.

Claire Molloy in action against Hong Kong at the Women's Sevens rugby tournament.

The 29-year-old who works as a doctor in the UK has said she is really looking forward to pulling on the green jersey again.

"I'm incredibly humbled to be given the opportunity to captain my country, it's a massive honour to be selected to lead the team in a World Cup on home soil," she said.

"I'm fortunate that I'll be surrounded by players with great experience, and I'm just really looking forward to pulling on the green jersey and running out with my teammates."

Confirming the news, Tom Tierney, Head Coach has said Molloy is very much aware of the challenges that lie ahead.

"Claire is one of the most experienced players in the squad, and having competed at two previous World Cups, she's very much aware of the challenges that lie ahead," he said.

"She has been one of the most out-standing performers for Ireland over the past number of seasons and has demonstrated her durability and consistency over the course of these campaigns.

"Since we began our World Cup preparations she has shown great leadership qualities and she thoroughly deserves the captaincy.

"Whenever Claire pulls on the green jersey she plays with huge pride and commitment, and I've no doubt that she will lead the side admirably throughout the tournament."

The former Galway GAA player has previous experience leading her country, having captained the Ireland Women's 7s during the 2013 Sevens Rugby World Cup in Russia.