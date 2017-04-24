CJ Stander lauds ‘the best rugby supporters in the world’ for support after semi-final heartbreak

CJ Stander paid tribute to the Munster supporters who stayed until the final whistle to cheer their team after a disappointing 26-10 loss to Saracens, writes Stephen Barry.

The Champions Cup holders looked comfortable winners once they grabbed the opening try in the 53rd minute, and Munster fans were given little reason to cheer between then and Stander’s late consolation try.

“They squeezed the life out of us,” was Rassie Erasmus’s simple summation of that second-half, before adding that Stander was only supposed to play 40 to 50 minutes after returning from an ankle injury.

Munster’s CJ Stander after the match. Pic: INPHO/Billy Stickland

However, injuries to Tommy O’Donnell, Peter O’Mahony and Jean Deysel meant Stander played the full 80 minutes, before finishing his day with that final try.

Yesterday evening, he posted a picture on Instagram of the Aviva Stadium still full of Munster fans after the final whistle, with the caption: “A picture worth a thousand words.

“80 minutes on the clock with a brutally honest scoreboard ... what stands out to me, the @munster_rugby supporters!

“Without a doubt THE best rugby supporters in the world...

“Thank you to every one who came out to support us yesterday.

“This is not the end, but only a chapter in our story!”