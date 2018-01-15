Ciara Griffin named new Ireland women’s captain

Ciara Griffin has been named the new Ireland women’s captain.

The Munster flanker, from Tralee, Co. Kerry, has 17 caps to her name since making her international debut in 2016 and featured in all of Ireland’s games at last year’s World Cup.

"I’m delighted to have been asked by Adam (Griggs, Ireland head coach) to captain the side, I feel so proud to represent my country, and to captain the side is the ultimate honour," said Griffin.

"We have gotten through a lot of work over the last number of camps and things are shaping up well ahead of the Six Nations getting underway.

"With the new coaching team and some new players involved, alongside those with lots of international experience, I’m really looking forward to kicking things off over in France in a few weeks’ time."

Griggs added: "Having watched all of the interprovincial games, as well as reviewing Ireland’s games from the past couple of seasons, Ciara stood out to me as a natural leader.

"Having worked with her during Ireland camps over the past number of months, I have been really impressed with her work ethic, her attention to detail and how she engages with the other members of the squad and I’m looking forward to seeing her take on the captaincy role and leading from the front.”

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign away to France in Toulouse on February 3.