Cian Healy 'asked to leave team flight' in South Africa

Leinster prop Cian Healy had to take a separate flight from his teammates to Cape Town yesterday after he was told to leave the plane.

According to Leinster, the incident happened after a “misunderstanding around the use of a laptop”.

“Leinster Rugby can confirm that Cian Healy was asked to leave yesterday afternoon's flight from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town,” a team statement read.

“The issue related to a misunderstanding around the use of a laptop during the approach to take off.

“Cian disembarked the plane and took the next available flight to Cape Town with the same airline.

“Cian apologised sincerely to all concerned at the time for any inconvenience caused.

“He re-joined the squad last night in Cape Town and trained today in Bishop's College.“