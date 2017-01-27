Christian Eriksen urged to hit new heights with Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino has hailed Christian Eriksen as one of the top creative players in the top flight - but believes there is still more to come.

After a slow start to the campaign, Eriksen has blossomed into a key member of Tottenham's push for the Premier League title.

The 24-year-old has scored seven goals and laid on nine assists for Spurs, but it has been the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli who have taken most of the headlines.

Before the turn of the year, Tottenham manager Pochettino had urged the Denmark international to be more predatory in front of goal and add more consistency to his game, and Eriksen appears to have listened.

Now the Spurs boss ranks his attacking midfielder up there with the best in the division and will push to get even more out of the former Ajax man.

"I think he is one of the best creative players in the Premier League," said Pochettino.

"But that doesn't mean he cannot achieve a better level. We are here to push him to improve every day and achieve a different level.

"I think the whole team has improved in the last two years. We still need to improve a lot but the way that we are is perfect personally for him.

"He has showed very good performances in the last few months and we are very happy. But it is true, always in football it is never enough and he can improve."

Spurs welcome Sky Bet League Two outfit Wycombe to White Hart Lane on Saturday for their FA Cup fourth-round clash.

The hosts also have a Europa League round of 32 tie against Gent on the horizon and sit third in the Premier League.

Pochettino intends to show faith in his current squad, most of whom were so close to sealing the title last season before they slipped to third.

And to prove it, the Argentinian insists there is only a "one per cent" chance of any new recruits being signed between now and the close of the January transfer window next week.

Asked if he expected any new signings, he said: "No. I told you from the first day of January that we are not thinking to sign players.

"I remember too, (I said) if some special player was available, maybe, but it doesn't happen yet and for me it is not impossible, one per cent maybe, but I don't believe we will sign anybody."

Harry Kane and Danny Rose will both sit out the game with the Chairboys as a precaution because of small knocks.

Top goalscorer Kane suffered a minor groin injury during the 2-2 draw at Manchester City while Rose is nursing a sore knee.