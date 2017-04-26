Christian Eriksen: This is one of my most important goals

Christian Eriksen admits he has not scored many more important goals than the one that kept Tottenham in the Premier League title race with a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

The Denmark international struck with a long-range drive 12 minutes from time to settle a tense game and move Spurs back to within four points of leaders Chelsea.

"It's one of my most important goals," Eriksen told Sky Sports 1. "It meant a lot.

"We struggled in some parts of the game and didn't have many big chances but luckily we scored a half-chance."

Tottenham were beaten by Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and then saw the Blues move seven points clear at the top by beating Southampton on Tuesday.

In-form Palace presented a tough challenge to Mauricio Pochettino's side but they dug deep to keep their title hopes alive.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," added Harry Kane.

"It's a tough place to come and we had to keep fighting when it was 0-0 for a long time.

"We knew our chance would come and what a strike it was.

"It's unbelievable character after the disappointment at the weekend.

"We knew we had to bounce back and what a performance. It was a perfect win in the end."

