Chrissy Teigen has just discovered a famous Arsenal fan argument and can't believe what she's seen

Sometimes viral stories pass you by – by their very nature they grab the spotlight before it is snatched by something else – so it’s perfectly possible someone could miss out on a classic.

And that’s what happened to model and presenter Chrissy Teigen by the look of it. The 31-year-old just discovered a Twitter conversation from a couple of years back between two Arsenal fans who had a disagreement about the rules and regulations of age.

It’s safe to say she was captivated by the whole thing.

The disagreement in question dates from 2015 and surrounded the age of Jackson Martinez, a striker who now plays in the Chinese Super League. Martinez was occasionally linked with Arsenal, and that’s where two fans began discussing his age to comic effect.

Teigen’s discovery brought the conversation to the attention of other Twitter users, with some hoping they could perhaps round their age back down.

@chrissyteigen does this mean i can round down to 30 — Lana Berry (@Lana) May 17, 2017

Meanwhile others saw it as a chance to celebrate the wonder that is the sport of football.

@chrissyteigen There is much to savour in football. — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) May 17, 2017

Just remember, one Arsenal fan does not a transfer argument make.

Asked about Teigen’s comment, Twitter user @Blackburngeorge, one half of the conversation, said: “I don’t know who she is. But she clearly doesn’t read the Washington Post, because it was in there years ago.”

