Chris Sutton picks Ireland international in his Premier League Team of the Season so far

Chris Sutton has included a surprise name in his Premier League Team of the Season so far, writes Stephen Barry.

Among the Manchester City, United, Tottenham and Liverpool selections, the BT pundit chose Brighton defender Shane Duffy.

The Irish giant has received fulsome praise from the likes of Jamie Carragher for his partnership with Lewis Dunk, which has helped the Seagulls climb to 9th in their first Premier League season.

Chris Hughton’s men have conceded 13 goals, the sixth best defensive record in the league and ahead of both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Otherwise, Man City dominate Sutton’s team. Ederson is picked in goal, behind Kyle Walker, John Stones, Duffy and Spurs’ Ben Davies.

👀 Duffy

😎 Salah

⚡️ Sane

🔥 Kane



Chris Sutton has given us his team of the season so far...



Let us know what you think! #BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/Ermd8DZXWo — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) November 24, 2017

Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne and Leroy Sané make up the midfield, alongside United’s Nemanja Matic and Pool’s Mohamed Salah.

Harry Kane is the second Tottenham player selected to complete the attack.