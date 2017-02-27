Chris Smalling took time out from celebrating the EFL Cup win to taunt Liverpool fans
Winning a trophy is a time to celebrate, to savour the sweet feeling of victory – and, of course, to taunt your rivals.
So when Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late winner saw Manchester United beat Southampton to win the EFL Cup, defender Chris Smalling took aim at Liverpool.
Shout out my man @Ibra_official 💥 ...@LFC WATCH THE THRONE 😝 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/IhoYUOKJab— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) February 26, 2017
If the throne reference seemed obscure, it’s because this was United’s 44th piece of major silverware, putting them level with the Reds.
So what did the Liverpool fans make of it?
@ChrisSmalling @Ibra_official @LFC @ManUtd lol id be embarrassed if one of our players tweeted another club after winning a trophy— NathaLFC (@NathaLFC25) February 26, 2017
@ChrisSmalling @Ibra_official— Sara Baeuchler (@sarabaeuchler) February 26, 2017
To @ManUtd,
From, @LFC (Probs). pic.twitter.com/QZ6Awkciru
Wins a cup final at Wembley. First thing he does is tweet about Liverpool. Chris Smalling ladies and gentleman. #LFC #EFLCupFinal— Scott Taylor (@ScottTaylorUK) February 26, 2017
@ChrisSmalling @Ibra_official @LFC @ManUtd smalling is just a poor mans Matip 👀— Heyseyyyy (@ryanheyes8) February 26, 2017
Even United fans didn’t seem that impressed.
@ChrisSmalling @Ibra_official @LFC Liverpool are tinpot mate. Don't ruin the moment by mentioning that nothing club— Mbappe_fan (@Pogbesquee) February 26, 2017
Maybe just stick to the celebrations next time, Chris.
