Chris Smalling made a superb reference to the Van Gaal era with his humorous Christmas jumper

Louis van Gaal’s time at Manchester United can probably be best described as underwhelming, but one man he clearly did leave an impression on was United defender Chris Smalling.

Van Gaal managed to mistakenly refer to Smalling as “Mike Smalling” during United’s 2014/15 pre-season, as well as calling him Michael later that year. He did at least apologise for the first incident.

LvG left United in 2016, but it seems Smalling has yet to forget his accidental nickname.

Me and Mike Smalling in the double Xmas jumper. Feeling festive and looking forward to the game tomorrow. 😂😂😂🎄🎅 #FridayFeeling #MUFC pic.twitter.com/sEfgJQ98RU — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) December 22, 2017

Smalling posted an image of himself in a couple’s Christmas jumper with the caption: “Me and Mike Smalling in the double Xmas jumper. Feeling festive and looking forward to the game tomorrow.”

It’s funny stuff from the 28-year-old England centre-back, who clearly wasn’t all that offended by the mistake.

Van Gaal led United to fourth and fifth-place finishes in his two seasons in charge, as well as the 2016 FA Cup, before leaving abruptly after the triumph.

Smalling’s United travel to Leicester City in the 2017/18 Premier League season’s final game before Christmas. Let’s just hope any presents he receives this year are correctly labelled.