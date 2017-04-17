Chris Hughton eyeing Championship title after Brighton clinch promotion

Brighton boss Chris Hughton challenged his players to go on and win the Championship title after sealing promotion to the Premier League.

Goals in each half from leading marksman Glenn Murray and winger Solly March secured a 2-1 home win over Wigan and, when Huddersfield later conceded an 88th-minute equaliser at Derby, it guaranteed Brighton's place in the top flight for only the second time in their 116-year existence.

The Seagulls can win the title with a sixth straight win at Norwich on Friday.

Hughton told Sky Sports News: "It's a massive motivation for this group of lads.

"One thing we spoke about afterwards is it's a wonderful achievement, particularly after last season, to get promotion. That's the first thing.

"But what these lads want to do - whenever it is, two years' time, three years, 10, 20 years' time - is they want to be able to say they won the division and went up as champions.

"That will add something to all of their CVs, all of their thoughts when they're looking back. We've put ourselves in a good position to attempt to do it."

Albion missed out on automatic promotion on goal difference on the final afternoon of last term, but that is now a distant memory for Hughton and his men.

"I don't necessarily think that was the motivation behind what we've been able to achieve this season," he said.

"I think the motivation was that they thoroughly enjoyed being at the top end of the table last season, all season.

"It's a feeling they wanted again. We recruited really well - not many, but we recruited really well. It made us better - a little bit more know-how in our performances. Definitely better away from home."

Incredible scenes from The Amex as Brighton are all-but promoted to the Premier League for the first time. ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/PX9NR8IBLl — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 17, 2017

He added: "(Promotion) is something we feel we deserved. I think we've been great value this season. We've had a wonderful support, we've managed to win games in different ways. Our away form has improved from last year and probably that's the key to the success we've had this season.

"It's a nice feeling but now, of course, what I don't want is for these last three games to go out with a little bit of a whimper. We must have designs on winning this league because I think that will certainly cement in our players' minds something really, really worthwhile."

Hughton said he had not been glued to the television for Huddersfield's match at Derby, but appreciated a late goal going in his side's favour.

"It was on in the background," the Brighton boss said.

"I've watched too many games this season where the results are going our way and somebody scores in the last minute and it all changes. Fortunately for us, somebody scored in the last five minutes that went our way."

Wigan interim manager Graham Barrow, meanwhile, promised his team would fight to the end of the campaign after defeat left them five points from safety.

"If we beat Cardiff on Saturday, we will still have a chance and we will go flat out until the end of the season," he said.

"This club has got out of relegation trouble before in previous seasons so we have hope - there is all to play for."

Nick Powell pulled a late goal back for the Latics at the Amex Stadium, but there was to be no equaliser on what was a tough afternoon for the visitors - in front of a largely jubilant crowd of nearly 30,000.

Barrow was particularly disappointed by the manner in which Wigan conceded the first goal, saying: "We let in a really poor goal. That makes it harder, and then we went 2-0 down. We got a goal back and were pushing at the end."

Barrow felt Brighton fully deserved promotion, though, and believes they would be worthy champions.

He added: "Brighton have got that quality and they have done a fantastic job.

"Brighton are calm and they have movement around the pitch. They are more competitive and cut-throat than (second-placed) Newcastle, and I think they (would be) worthy champions."