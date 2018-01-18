Chris Henry criticises Munster for Grobler signing

Ireland International Chris Henry has criticised Munster’s recruitment of a player who has served a drugs ban.

It follows the controversy over the signing of South African lock Gerbrandt Grobler.

Gerbrandt Grobler

The Ulster flanker says it is unacceptable that a player could miss out for someone who has taken short cut.

Keith Wood has said Grobler should not play for the Province but another Munster legend Alan Quinlan has strongly defended the signing.