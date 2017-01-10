Chris Henry commits future to Ulster: 'I want to deliver on the pitch'

Ulster back-row forward, Chris Henry, has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him at Kingspan Stadium until June 2019.

The 32-year-old has represented the Province on 156 occasions, scoring 10 tries since his debut in 2009. He has also won 24 caps for Ireland since making his international bow, versus Australia, in 2010.

"Les (Kiss) is determined to build a successful future for Ulster Rugby and I want to be part of that vision,” Henry said.

"We have a core group of experienced players and have a developing pathway of talented youngsters coming through. I want to deliver on the pitch for Ulster but I also want to ensure that I'm assisting the Academy players, who have aspirations to play professional rugby.

"The Ulster supporters are first class and there is no better feeling than playing in front of a packed house at Kingspan Stadium. I feel lucky to be part of a great environment and I'm delighted to commit my future to Ulster.”

Ulster's Director of Rugby, Les Kiss, said: "Chris has been a key player for Ulster Rugby for a number of years and he represents everything that is good about the organisation. His integrity, commitment, passion and good humour are contagious qualities that make him a fantastic person to have within our squad.

"He has been unfortunate with injuries and illness over the past couple of seasons but he has worked extremely hard to get back onto the pitch and I've no doubt that he'll be a massive asset for us over the next couple of seasons.”