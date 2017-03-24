Chris Eubank Jr wants to fight Tony Bellew after his 'better belts in Matalan' comment

At first it may seem like there’s not too much Tony Bellew and Chris Eubank Jr have in common – one is decidedly more flashy than the other, with Bellew preferring to play the role of family man.

But both men’s victories so far in 2017 have been questioned by fans, pundits and fellow boxers.

And now, after Bellew became the latest to mock Eubank Jr’s IBO super-middleweight belt, the 27-year-old is pushing for a catchweight fight with the cruiserweight champ.

"I have seen better belts sold in @Matalan!"



🥊 Not sure @TonyBellew is too impressed with @ChrisEubankJr's IBO title 👀 pic.twitter.com/bB6I4LKxvV — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) March 23, 2017

Eubank Jr’s victory over Ronald Quinlan to win the IBO super-middleweight belt has been mocked, with many describing the belt as not a real world title belt – or, as Bellew put it when asked about Eubank Jr: “I’ve seen better belts sold in Matalan.”

Meanwhile, Bellew took stick from some quarters for taking five rounds to knock out David Haye after the 36-year-old sustained an achilles injury in the sixth round of their heavyweight clash earlier this month.

That’s what Eubank Jr clapped back with.

😄 @SkyBet @TonyBellew dont get too brave mate it took u 6 rounds to beat a man with 1 leg. Davids injury made the fight even #CouldntBoxEggs — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) March 23, 2017

#CouldntBoxEggs was definitely a nice addition.

But the war of words was only just getting started, with Eubank Jr’s belt again the receiver of ridicule.

The same man who said he'd leave me asleep within 2 rounds and put me in hospital. As for your IBO? Next have got more prestigious belts 🙈😂 https://t.co/FUhre5PTMd — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) March 23, 2017

Eubank Jr, a friend of Haye, had said before winning his first world title that the “fighter makes the belt” – something that Bellew clearly doesn’t think about the IBO title – although Gennady Golovkin has the middleweight version in his collection.

But given that these two men are boxers, it didn’t take long before a potential fight was brought up.

Every1 knows without that injury you would've got banged. Rematch or come down to SuperMiddle & ill show u what boxing is about @TonyBellew — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) March 23, 2017

It’s a fight that Bomber seemingly has no interest in…

@ChrisEubankJr hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah lad the last time I was under 12st you was in your Dads sack! You may as well still be there! — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) March 24, 2017

Even comments about Bellew’s soon-to-be wife couldn’t make Bellew bite, with the Liverpudlian declaring “IF I fight again it will be with the big boys in real fights. Try it some time”.

To which Eubank unashamedly referenced a fight in which he lost…

You're the same as DeGale & Saunders. Talking s*** about me then when I say let's settle it in the ring you 🏃🏾💨💨 @TonyBellew #AllFartNoStink — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) March 24, 2017

If nothing else that was definitely entertaining.