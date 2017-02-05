Chris Eubank Jnr may have won the IBO super-middleweight title, but some think he's getting too big for his boots

Chris Eubank Jnr might have only just defeated Australia’s Renold Quinlan to win the super-middleweight IBO belt, but he’s already looking for his next challenge.

This was Eubank Jnr’s maiden fight at super-middleweight, so it remains to be seen whether he will return to middleweight or stay at 168lbs – but what we do know is that he is aiming high.

After winning the match, Eubank Jnr said he would like to face up to the likes of James DeGale, Billy Joe Saunders and Gennady Golovkin next.

“Now I am a world champion, I have my ticket to challenge the rest of the super middleweights,” he said. Hmm… that is pretty bold talk, especially considering the IBO belt he just won is lightly regarded – even though Eubank Jnr claims it should be treated as a true world title.

A lack of true power has undermined Eubank Jnr in many of his previous fights, and although he managed to defeat Quinlan, people just aren’t so sure he’ll be able to face up to the likes of Golovkin.

But hey – Eubank Jnr proved his form on Saturday night, so perhaps future victories aren’t entirely out of the question.

Eubank Jnr won Saturday night’s bout in 10 rounds at London’s Olympia.
