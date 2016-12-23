Chris Eubank Jnr insists IBO title is the real deal and targets rematch with Billy Joe Saunders

British middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jnr has defended the status of the IBO super-middleweight title he will fight Australian Renold Quinlan for.

The fight will take place on February 4 and will launch ITV’s new pay-per-view platform, ITV Box Office.

“That title has been held by some of the greatest champions in recent boxing history,” Eubank told Boxing News. “And it’s currently held by Gennady Golovkin, at middleweight… it’s a legitimate world title.”

Eubank has backed that sentiment up on Twitter, responding to doubters with this image.

Anyone who says the IBO isn't a 'real' world title clearly doesn't know much about boxing. pic.twitter.com/KIyNlJY0oS — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) December 14, 2016

But for the man with 23 wins and just one defeat, which came against Billy Joe Saunders, there are clearly other contests on his mind, namely a rematch with the one man who has defeated him.

Eubank said: “It will be easier to make the Billy Joe Saunders fight once I’ve made my name on ITV.”

The 27-year-old has made the jump up to super-middleweight for the fight with Quinlan, but described the move as temporary. Regardless, it seems that some remain completely unconvinced by his upcoming fight.

😎 Sept: Chris Eubank Jr calls out GGG.



😳 Dec: Announces fight vs Renold Quinlan on ITV Box Office. pic.twitter.com/jj3tc00Wjo — bet365 (@bet365) December 13, 2016

What the hell is ITV Box Office?

Who the hell is Renold Quinlan?

What the hell is the IBO?

Who on EARTH is going to buy this PPV? — Tom Craze (@Box_Bet) December 13, 2016

Time will tell if the fight’s personnel and platform was a good idea.