Chris Coleman takes swipe at possible Wales successor Mark Bowen

Chris Coleman has taken a swipe at Mark Bowen as his former team-mate attempts to succeed him as Wales manager.

Bowen was a surprise late candidate for the Wales job after leaving his position as Stoke assistant manager, being interviewed for the vacancy alongside Ryan Giggs, Osian Roberts and Craig Bellamy this week.

But Sunderland boss Coleman, speaking to radio reporters after his side’s 4-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Cardiff, clearly remembers Bowen’s analysis as a television pundit during his time as Wales manager.

"Bowen should do well, as I remember when I was the manager and he was talking on TV he had all the answers after the game," Coleman said sarcastically.

"So let’s just see."

On the candidacy of bookies’ favourite Giggs, Coleman added: "I shared a dressing room with Ryan and he is a great fellow, a top fellow.

"It’s hard to call whoever gets it.

"But being a Welshman myself they will have my support whoever gets it. I couldn’t tell you who is going to get it as I don’t know, but with my six years in that job I know my way around the international track.

"If anybody wants to talk to me about my experience they can, 100%."

It is expected that the Football Association of Wales will name its new manager in the next few days.

The FAW is keen to make an appointment before the UEFA Nations League draw, which takes place in Switzerland on January 24.

Giggs has been tipped to end his 18-month absence from football, the former Manchester United winger having been out of the game since leaving his coaching role at Old Trafford in 2016.

But Bellamy and Coleman’s former assistant Osian Roberts, the FAW’s technical director, both have their admirers at the Welsh FA.

Bowen was added to the interviewees’ list at the last minute after leaving Stoke alongside manager Mark Hughes, the former Wales boss.

The 54-year-old from Neath has been Hughes’ assistant at various Premier League clubs and with Wales.