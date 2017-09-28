Chris Coleman says ex-England U-20 player earned Wales place

Chris Coleman insists England Under-20 international David Brooks deserves his Wales call despite acknowledging that it "will cause ripples the other side of the bridge".

Sheffield United striker Brooks was named the best player in the competition when England won the prestigious U20 Toulon Tournament this summer.

But Warrington-born Brooks - whose mother is Welsh - switched allegiance last month to play for the Wales Under-21s, and he has now been called into the senior squad for the final 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland.

Brooks has started only three league games for Sheffield United, but he has impressed as the Blades have moved into second place in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 20-year-old's quickfire Wales promotion comes on the back of Ben Woodburn making an instant impact during his first two appearances last month.

Liverpool teenager Woodburn scored within five minutes of making his debut as a second-half substitute against Austria before he set up the opening goal in the 2-0 victory in Moldova three days later.

"I thought I'd take the pressure off Ben," Wales manager Coleman joked of Brooks' shock selection.

"But he's earned it, he's done very well and had a great couple of games in the last Under-21s camp.

"He's shown great promise for some years and luckily for us he's chosen Wales.

"I'm sure it will cause one or two ripples on the other side of the (Severn) bridge because it caused a bit of a stir with Ben.

"He had been with us for some years and, although David has not been with us for so long, the connection is there and he's been on our radar."

Chelsea teenager Ethan Ampadu features in the 23-man squad again as Wales seek the two wins Coleman believes will guarantee their place in the November play-offs at least.

Ampadu - who only turned 17 last month - has yet to make his senior debut, but he came off the bench in Chelsea's recent Carabao Cup victory against Nottingham Forest.

He was born in Exeter and also qualifies to play for Ghana and the Republic as well as England because of his family background.

But Coleman defended decisions to fast-track dual or multi-qualified players into his senior squad.

"We're not the only country that have one or two players with dual nationality, a lot of countries have that," Coleman said.

"It's a feather in our cap that these players are coming to us and being found.

"But I don't feel obliged to cap him (Brooks). I won't do that to anybody unless it suits the first team.

"Commitment is what it is, they're either in for the long run or not at all.

"Brooksy is another one for us as he's been in our framework and structure."

The 17-year-old Woodburn has had only 45 minutes of first-team action for Liverpool since his dramatic Wales introduction earlier this month, against Leicester in a Carabao Cup tie.

But Coleman said: "We, Ben and Liverpool know it's a long road for any young player to keep working hard to achieve.

"They have great potential and it's their and our job to make sure they fulfil that potential."

Cardiff defender Jazz Richards misses out with an ankle injury which is likely to require surgery and keep him out of action for up to three months.

Veteran centre-back James Collins is also absent after missing West Ham's last two games with an ankle problem, while Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell replaces Barnsley's Adam Davies.