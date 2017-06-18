Chloe and Sam Magee win badminton gold in Spain

Chloe and Sam Magee claimed gold today at the Spanish International badminton tournament in Madrid.

The Raphoe siblings beat Dutch pair Robin Tabeling and Cheryl Seinen 21-11 and 21-18 to claim the title.

The Irish pair came into the event as second seeds.

The win follows on from their bronze medal success at the European Championships in April.

Speaking afterwards, Sam said: "Delighted to be Spanish Open Winners in mixed with Chloe. Seven years ago we won our first ever international title here, so it always bring great memories playing in Madrid.

“Spanish international Champions and its Father’s Day, so this one can only be for my Dad! Our biggest fan since day one. Thanks to everyone for your well wishes, it really means a lot. Sunny Spain you were amazing, I'll be back.”