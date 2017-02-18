Chile fans are so fed up of Alexis Sanchez carrying Arsenal they've organised a protest

Arsenal have a long history of losing their best footballers to rival teams, but we’re fairly sure they’ve never lost a star because of a protest thousands of miles away – yet.

The future of Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez at the north London club is uncertain after the club’s underwhelming performances, including a 5-1 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich, and fans of Sanchez’s national team have had enough.

Over 6,000 Chileans have said they will attend a march, organised on Facebook, to protest against Sanchez staying at Arsenal. Really.

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

The details of the group read: “Us Chileans are tired of seeing one of our stars work alone just for the team to move forward.

“We don’t want him to play for Madrid, or go back to Barcelona, the truth is we don’t care what team he plays in, we just want to see him fight together with 10 others to get results. That’s it.”

Not good news for Wenger.

The 28-year-old, who scored Arsenal’s only goal in Munich, currently has less than 18 months left on his contract with Arsenal.

Alexis Sanchez has been directly involved in 33 goals in 33 games across all competitions for Arsenal this season.



20 goals

13 assists



🔥 pic.twitter.com/hszcHsdGSS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 15, 2017

Arsenal travel to Sutton for the FA Cup fifth round next, in what can reasonably be described as their last remaining chance of a trophy this season.

And for fans of Wenger’s team, this is just another piece of bad news in a season that promised more than it has delivered.

Football GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



It never rains but it pours, right Arsene?