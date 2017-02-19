Chess grandmaster triggers debate by describing himself as 'one of Russia's most decorated athletes'

There’s no doubt that Garry Kasparov is an impressive man – many argue that he is the greatest chess player in history.

However, when he described himself as “one of Russia’s most decorated athletes”, a debate broke out: are chess players athletes? Kasparov made the comments this morning on The Andrew Marr Show and he’s really managed to divide opinion.

For many chess enthusiasts, it’s the recognition they’ve been craving.

Gary Kasparov describes himself on #marr as one of the most decorated 'athletes' from Russia.

Finally, I can claim an athletic physique. — Ben Malcolmsson (@YorkshireLawMan) February 19, 2017

@YorkshireLawMan As an overweight chess player this description cheered me up as well. — Ian Young (@youngian67) February 19, 2017

In competitive sport you need both brains and brawn, and few combine the two like chess #boxing. #athlete #mentality — Louisa Nicola (@TheDiamondBos) February 17, 2017

Others just aren’t sure they can agree with Kasparov. Chess might be a workout for your mind, but does this mean you’re an athlete? Can Kasparov be compared to Usain Bolt, or are they in two completely different worlds?

#marr Kasparov just described himself as "the most decorated athlete" in Russia.

Chess/athletics?

I'm struggling here Gary. — Arfar Gettit (@chrisb9666) February 19, 2017

Chess players calling themselves 'athletes' is still going to take some getting used to for me.#Marr — 🤙🏾 (@WriteSaidThread) February 19, 2017

Gary Kasparov striking a blow for chess players everywhere by describing himself as an "athlete" #marrshow #marr — Robin Moss (@robinmoss86) February 19, 2017

And then things got a little bit silly.

Totally agree with #Kasparov. Now if you'll excuse me, I'll get back to bench-pressing pawns #marr — Brian Yim Lim (@DrBrianYL) February 19, 2017

Next time we can’t be bothered to go to the gym, we might sit down for a nice game of chess instead.