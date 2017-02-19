Chess grandmaster triggers debate by describing himself as 'one of Russia's most decorated athletes'

There’s no doubt that Garry Kasparov is an impressive man – many argue that he is the greatest chess player in history.

However, when he described himself as “one of Russia’s most decorated athletes”, a debate broke out: are chess players athletes? Kasparov made the comments this morning on The Andrew Marr Show and he’s really managed to divide opinion.

For many chess enthusiasts, it’s the recognition they’ve been craving.

Others just aren’t sure they can agree with Kasparov. Chess might be a workout for your mind, but does this mean you’re an athlete? Can Kasparov be compared to Usain Bolt, or are they in two completely different worlds?

And then things got a little bit silly.

Next time we can’t be bothered to go to the gym, we might sit down for a nice game of chess instead.
