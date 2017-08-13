Cheltenham festival winner Penhill on the sidelines

Willie Mullins has had to shelve plans to send Cheltenham Festival winner Penhill to Australia for the Melbourne Cup.

Mullins loves nothing more than having a crack at Australia's biggest race and came agonisingly close with Max Dynamite in 2015.

Penhill won the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March and was subsequently second at Punchestown.

But his owner, Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom, told The Argus: "Unfortunately, Penhill is injured. It's not looking good. We'll wait and see how the next six months go.

"It was just in training. The Melbourne Cup is out. Maybe one day. Another little dream of mine."

AP