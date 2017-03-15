Cheltenham Day Two updates: Special Tiara upsets odds to win Champion Chase

Latest: Special Tiara has upset the odds to win the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Today’s winners:

1.30pm: Neptune Investments Management Novices’ Hurdle: Willoughby Court 14-

2.10pm: RSA Novices Chase: Might Bite 4-1

Might Bite 4-1 2.50pm: Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle: Supasundae 16-1

3.30pm: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase: Special Tiara 11-1

Update: 3.30pm Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

Special Tiara, trained by Henry de Bromhead and ridden by Noel Fehily, has won the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase with hot favourite Douvan unplaced.

Second place Fox Norton pushed Special Tiara all the way.

1st Special Tiara 11-1 2nd Fox Norton 7-1 3rd Sir Valentino 33-1

Update: 2.50pm Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

Supasundae took charge of the Coral Cup for trainer Jessica Harrington and jockey Robbie Power.

Supasundae ridden by Robbie Power lead the field over the final flight before going on to win The Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle Race at Cheltenham. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Owned by Alan and Ann Potts, the 16-1 chance came into his own approaching the final flight and was much too good for Taquin Du Seuil, who succumbed by two lengths.

Who Dares Wins and Monksland finished third and fourth respectively.

Power said: "He's galloped all the way to the line.

"He was a very, very good bumper horse and beat Yanworth in the (Aintree) Bumper.

Harrington said: "I only inherited him this year from Henry de Bromhead so it's absolutely fantastic.

Runners and Riders in action during The Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

"Good ground was the real making of him. We knew he'd improve a real lot on that ground."

Tombstone, the 7-2 favourite, was most disappointing.

Power added: "The main priority going out was to get a good position and to find a bit of room.

"I had a lovely run the whole way. I was confident when we got better ground that he'd be a better horse.

"I said he'd be competitive in this race and thankfully he was."

1st Supersundae 16-1 2nd Taquin Du Seuil 12-1 3rd Who Dares Wins 33-1 4th Monksland 66-1

Update 2.45: Consul De Thaix jockey Mark Walsh stood down for rest of the day

Jockey Mark Walsh was stood down on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival after he suffered a fall in the opening race on the card.

Walsh was partnering Consul De Thaix in the Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle when the horse sustained a fatal fall at the sixth-last flight.

Consul De Thaix is trained by Nicky Henderson and owned by JP McManus, for whom Walsh is a retained jockey.

Walsh was due to partner Hargam in the Coral Cup and Cantlow in the Glenfarclas Chase.

Clerk of the course Simon Claisse said of Walsh: "The last information I received was that he was being assessed for a concussive head injury."

Update 2.10pm: RSA Novices Chase

Might Bite defeated stablemate Whisper in the RSA Chase in one of the most dramatic finishes in recent Cheltenham Festival history.

Mite Bite ridden by Nico de Boinville on their way to winning the RSA Novices’ Chase. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

The former was a mile clear under Nico de Boinville, but a less-than-fluent leap at the last gave Whisper just a squeak.

Whisper then suddenly grew inspired along the run-in, whereas Might Bite - who fell at the final fence at Kempton on Boxing Day with a Grade One prize at his mercy - faltered as he hung badly to his right and was even headed.

De Boinville managed to correct his path with the aid of a loose horse and the Nicky Henderson-trained pair eventually flashed past the post in unison, but Might Bite (7-2 favourite) was announced the winner by a nose.

De Boinville said: "He did exactly the same in his hurdles run around here, the same thing happened. Without the loose horse I wouldn't have won.

"He's a thinker but he's so talented, he jumped for fun - he should have five or 10 lengths.

"It's great for the owners and great for guv'nor, he's having a great time of it. I kept faith with this horse, I can see why others might not!

"We'll see (if he is a Gold Cup horse), we might have to iron out a few issues, but he's definitely got the ability."

Henderson said: "What to make of it all? It just goes to show why you run two horses in a race."

Mite Bite ridden by Nico de Boinville on their way to winning the RSA Novices’ Chase. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

1st Might Bite 7-2F 2nd Whisper 9-2 3rd Bellshill 5-1

1.30pm: Neptune Investments Management Novices’ Hurdle

Willoughby Court showed stunning bravery to land the Neptune Investment Management Novice’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Willoughby Court ridden by David Bass (right) beats Neon Wolf ridden by Noel Fehily. Pic: Inpho/Dan Sheridan

The 14-1 chance, trained by Ben Pauling and ridden by David Bass, had looked a sitting duck once Neon Wolf made his move.

But try as he might along the run-in, the 2-1 favourite could not get on level terms with the front-running Willoughby Court, who was announced the winner after a photo-finish, getting the nod by a head.

"My horse drifted right and drifted left again," said Bass. "It’s brilliant for Ben and his team.

"I’m so grateful to him and his owners to ride a nice horse like this."

Bass continued: "I thought I was always holding him (Neon Wolf).

"This lad stays well and it’s fantastic for Ben, who is a really good trainer."

Messire Des Obeaux finished third at odds of 8-1.