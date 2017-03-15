Cheltenham Day Two: Our tipster gives his selections
There was an early surprise on day one of Cheltenham as 25/1 shot Labaik reigned in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.
The other shock from the opening day was that Willie Mullins ended it without a winner.
The good news for Mullins is that Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh is far more confident of a winner today.
Here Irish Examiner Racing Correspondent Tommy Lyons gives his tips ahead of day two of the Festival.
1.30pm
Neptune Investments Management Novices’ Hurdle
Best bet: Bacardys
Worth a look: Messire Des Obeaux
2.10pm
RSA Novices’ Chase
Best bet: Alpha Des Obeaux
Worth a look: Might Bite
2.50pm
Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle
Best bet: Tombstone
Worth a look:Tin Soldier
3.30pm
Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase
Best bet: Douvan
Worth a look: God's Own
4.10pm
Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country Chase)
Best bet: Cause Of Causes (nb)
Worth a look: Auvergnat
4.50pm
Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
Best bet: Long Call (nap)
Worth a look: Dolos
5.30pm
Weatherbys Champion Bumper
Best bet: Someday
Worth a look: West Coast Time
