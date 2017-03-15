Cheltenham Day Two: Our tipster gives his selections

There was an early surprise on day one of Cheltenham as 25/1 shot Labaik reigned in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

The other shock from the opening day was that Willie Mullins ended it without a winner.

The good news for Mullins is that Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh is far more confident of a winner today.

Here Irish Examiner Racing Correspondent Tommy Lyons gives his tips ahead of day two of the Festival.

1.30pm

Neptune Investments Management Novices’ Hurdle

Bacardys. Pic: Sportsfile

Best bet: Bacardys

Worth a look: Messire Des Obeaux

2.10pm

RSA Novices’ Chase

Alpha Des Obeaux

Best bet: Alpha Des Obeaux

Worth a look: Might Bite

2.50pm

Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

Tombstone

Best bet: Tombstone

Worth a look:Tin Soldier

3.30pm

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

Douvan

Best bet: Douvan

Worth a look: God's Own

4.10pm

Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country Chase)

Best bet: Cause Of Causes (nb)

Worth a look: Auvergnat

4.50pm

Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

Best bet: Long Call (nap)

Worth a look: Dolos

5.30pm

Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Someday, with Kate Harrington up. Pic: Sportsfile

Best bet: Someday

Worth a look: West Coast Time