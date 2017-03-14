Cheltenham Day One updates: 'Words can't describe what it's like', says Kerry teenager Jack Kennedy
Update 2.15pm: Altior, trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by Nico de Boinville, won the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival.
Original story: Ireland got off to a flying start at the Cheltenham Festival as Labaik won the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.
Trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by rising star Jack Kennedy, 17, the grey six-year-old belied odds of 25-1 to readily deny compatriot and 3-1 favourite Melon by two and a quarter lengths.
"Words can't describe what it's like," Kennedy told ITV Racing.
"I was probably a little bit far back but they went a good gallop.
"It couldn't have gone any better.
Labaik's career had been blighted by truculence as he has twice refused to race and was hardly a willing runner when sixth at Naas last month.
Labaik benefited from a stealthy Kennedy ride as he only burst into contention after the long-time leader Cilaos Emery faded after the last flight.
The much-vaunted Melon turned in a really accomplished display for one so inexperienced, but Ruby Walsh's partner could simply not live with the winner, who was providing Kennedy with a first Festival triumph.
River Wylde finished third but was another eight lengths in arrears.
