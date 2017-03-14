Cheltenham Day One: Our tipster gives his selections
14/03/2017 - 10:39:57Back to Cheltenham 2017 Sport Home
The going is good to soft as the runners and riders go through some last-minute preparations for day one of the Cheltenham festival, writes Stephen Barry.
The Champion Hurdle tops the bill as 12 contenders vie to take the crown in the absence of recent champions Annie Power and Faugheen.
Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh will be hoping, rather than expecting, that Footpad can prove an able deputy at long odds and deliver a third title in a row for the Walsh-Willie Mullins combination.
Tommy Lyons of the Irish Examiner, like Walsh, is convinced that Yanworth could be the beneficiary in a wide-open field, for trainer Alan King and jockey Mark Walsh.
Check out Lyons’ tips for all today’s races…
1.30pm
Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle
Best bet: Melon
Worth a look: Crack Mome
2.10pm
Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Chase
Best bet: Altior
Worth a look: Royal Caviar
2.50pm
Ultima Handicap Chase
Best bet: Un Temps Pour Tout
Worth a look: The Druids Nephew
3.30pm
Stan James Champion Hurdle
Best bet: Yanworth (nap)
Worth a look: Buveur D’Air
4.10pm
OLBG Mares' Hurdle
Best bet: Limini
Worth a look: Vroum Vroum Mag
4.50pm
JT McNamara National Hunt Chase (Amateur Riders' Novices' Chase)
Best bet: Edwulf (nb)
Worth a look: A Genie In Abottle
5.30pm
Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase
Best bet: Tully East
Worth a look: Powersbomb
Join the conversation - comment here