Cheltenham Day One: Our tipster gives his selections

The going is good to soft as the runners and riders go through some last-minute preparations for day one of the Cheltenham festival, writes Stephen Barry.

The Champion Hurdle tops the bill as 12 contenders vie to take the crown in the absence of recent champions Annie Power and Faugheen.

Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh will be hoping, rather than expecting, that Footpad can prove an able deputy at long odds and deliver a third title in a row for the Walsh-Willie Mullins combination.

Tommy Lyons of the Irish Examiner, like Walsh, is convinced that Yanworth could be the beneficiary in a wide-open field, for trainer Alan King and jockey Mark Walsh.

Check out Lyons’ tips for all today’s races…

1.30pm

Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Best bet: Melon

Worth a look: Crack Mome

2.10pm

Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Chase

Best bet: Altior

Worth a look: Royal Caviar

2.50pm

Ultima Handicap Chase

Best bet: Un Temps Pour Tout

Worth a look: The Druids Nephew

3.30pm

Stan James Champion Hurdle

Best bet: Yanworth (nap)

Worth a look: Buveur D’Air

4.10pm

OLBG Mares' Hurdle

Best bet: Limini

Worth a look: Vroum Vroum Mag

4.50pm

JT McNamara National Hunt Chase (Amateur Riders' Novices' Chase)

Best bet: Edwulf (nb)

Worth a look: A Genie In Abottle

5.30pm

Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase

Best bet: Tully East

Worth a look: Powersbomb