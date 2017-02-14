Chelsea's N'Golo Kante absolutely smashed Fifa's real-life bucket skills challenge

We can’t get enough of EA Sports’ real-life skill challenges, and it seems neither can they, having taken some giant buckets down to Chelsea for an accuracy challenge.

The game? Simply kick the ball into the bucket, with the smaller, further away targets offering a higher reward.

Kurt Zouma, N’Golo Kante and Nathaniel Chalobah on one side, Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Michy Batshuayi on the other – let’s see how this one panned out…

Well it’s £30 million man Kante who unsurprisingly continues to be effortlessly brilliant at football, caressing the ball not once but twice into its intended target.

Meanwhile Batshuayi should have his status as a professional revoked for an atrocious effort, sailing well wide.

After a brief fightback from the Belgians, the rest-of-the-world team sealed it, with Chalobah sticking one right into the top bin (literally) for 2000 points. More of this please EA Sports.