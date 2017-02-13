Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi took down a West Ham troll and it was glorious
Michy Batshuayi’s hasn’t spent a whole lot of time on the pitch with Chelsea this season, but luckily what he does off it is pretty impressive.
The Belgium striker has won a lot of fans with his strong Twitter game, and he was at it again when a West Ham supporter attempted to troll him following Chelsea’s draw with Burnley yesterday.
A pretty decent burn from Callum – but nothing compared to Batshuayi’s reply.
@callum11fitzer and I still scored more than him ... let that sink in 😘😘 good night bro— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 12, 2017
Well played, sir. Well played.
And to be fair, Callum took it pretty well too.
@mbatshuayi HAHA legend— CallumFitzer (@callum11fitzer) February 12, 2017
Batshuayi came off the bench with three minutes left of Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Burnley, which has been pretty representative of his season so far – he’s managed just 155 minutes of Premier League action with one goal.
Simone Zaza, meanwhile, had 487 minutes under his belt before leaving the Hammers in January – without getting his name on the scoresheet.
