Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is a very popular birthday boy on Twitter
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is enjoying a decent start to the season both on the pitch and on Twitter, where it seems everybody wants to send their best wishes to the birthday boy.
Batshuayi, who arrived from Marseille for a reported £33 million fee in the summer of 2016, has started making waves after scoring the goal that secured the 2016/17 Premier League for the Blues earlier in the year.
His club decided his birthday was worthy of a short highlights video of the striker’s time at Stamford Bridge so far.
Happy birthday to the Batsman, @mbatshuayi! 🎉🎈 pic.twitter.com/X1hiQtGt8F— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 2, 2017
It’s fair to say he’s a popular guy, with clubs current and former.
Joyeux anniversaire | Gelukkige verjaardag | Happy birthday @mbatshuayi (24) 🎉 #RSCL pic.twitter.com/bRuyepjVUl— Standard de Liège (@Standard_RSCL) October 2, 2017
Batshuayi scored heavily for both Marseille and Standard Liege during his time at both clubs.
Joyeux anniversaire @mbatshuayi 🎂#AJamaisOlympien 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FQ29Vr33k8— Olympique Marseille (@OM_Officiel) October 2, 2017
The Belgian has also scored four goals in 11 games at international level.
🎉🌟24🌟🎉— BelgianRedDevils (@BelRedDevils) October 2, 2017
Enjoy your Birthday, @mbatshuayi 😉🇧🇪️ pic.twitter.com/LMDtpDdmdi
Who wouldn’t want a birthday message from legendary German midfielder, Michael Ballack?
Happy birthday #Batsman @mbatshuayi pic.twitter.com/YG0eT7BIry— Michael Ballack (@Ballack) October 2, 2017
Happy birthday Michy…
Happy birthday to Michy Batshuayi. 🦇— Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 2, 2017
He's scored a goal every 76 minutes since moving to Chelsea.
One Premier League trophy to boot. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/56DcaxHNL1
… you’ve earned it!
