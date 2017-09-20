Chelsea set for Everton clash as draw made for League Cup fourth round
Holders Manchester United will travel to Swansea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Jose Mourinho's side beat Championship Burton 4-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to secure their place in the draw.
Chelsea, 5-1 winners against Nottingham Forest, will welcome Everton - who beat Sunderland 3-0 - to Stamford Bridge.
Tottenham host London rivals West Ham at Wembley and Manchester City entertain Championship Wolves.
Arsenal will also welcome Championship opposition to the Emirates in the shape of Norwich.
Crystal Palace will be wary of an upset when they travel to Bristol City, Leicester host Leeds and Bournemouth face Middlesbrough at home.
Carabao Cup fourth round draw:
Tottenham v West Ham
Bristol City v Crystal Palace
Swansea v Man Utd
Arsenal v Norwich
Chelsea v Everton
Man City v Wolves
Leicester v Leeds
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough
Ties to be played October 24/25.
