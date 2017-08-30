Chelsea retain interest in Swansea's Fernando Llorente; Spurs sign Argentinan defender

Swansea striker Fernando Llorente could move to Chelsea before Thursday night's transfer deadline.

It is understood the Premier League champions are yet to lodge a bid for the 32-year-old Spain striker, who played under Blues head coach Antonio Conte at Juventus.

But there is firm interest in a player who has one year remaining on his two-year contract with Swansea and turns 33 in February.

Llorente has not played this term due to an arm injury and the Swans will be keen to secure a replacement before selling the striker.

Tammy Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, has been deputising in his absence.

The potential arrival of Llorente could lead to Michy Batshuayi leaving Chelsea, with the Belgian striker previously linked with loan moves.

Fernando Llorente

Batshuayi scored the goal at West Brom in May which secured the title, but has otherwise struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

Alvaro Morata is the Blues' leading striker after arriving from Real Madrid for £56m and has scored twice in three Premier League appearances, but Llorente would represent a back-up with pedigree ahead of a return to the Champions League.

Chelsea have also been linked with moves for England midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal, Leicester's Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley of Everton.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is reported to have rejected Chelsea's advances and favours a move to Liverpool, Drinkwater has handed in a transfer request and Barkley is currently out with a serious hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have announced the signing of Argentina youth international Juan Foyth from Estudiantes.

The 19-year-old defender has represented his country at Under-20 level and links up with compatriot Mauricio Pochettino in north London.

Foyth, who has signed a five-year deal with Spurs, is likely to feature for their youth side and be seen more as one for the future by Pochettino.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Juan Foyth from Estudiantes. ✍️#WelcomeFoyth pic.twitter.com/PAc2VuBkpn — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 30, 2017

He becomes Tottenham's third new recruit in the space of a week after the club-record signing of defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax and Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Foyth is expected to be followed into Spurs by Paris St Germain full-back Serge Aurier, with the Ivory Coast international closing in on a move to the Premier League after being granted a work permit.