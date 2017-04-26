Chelsea really hurt Tottenham's chances of winning the league and the fans weren't happy

Chelsea have edged one step closer to winning the Premier League with a win over Southampton.

Their 4-2 victory made for an exciting and thrilling game… just not for Tottenham Hotspur fans.

Chelsea’s win means they’ve opened up a seven point lead over Spurs, and the fans were not happy.

The whole of Spurs twitter wondering why they are torturing themselves by watching #CHESOU!? 🤢 pic.twitter.com/AFLwfy2bg3 — Chris Baker (@CDBaker86) April 25, 2017

Chelsea’s win was pretty convincing too – the premier league title favourites scored four goals to Southampton’s two.

Two of Chelsea’s goals were scored by Diego Costa, ending his drought.

Where has this Diego Costa been since !!! 😩 #CHESOU — Anda (@LazyWrita) April 25, 2017

He hit a personal record too – 50 goals in the Premier League.

Worst possible news for Spurs that Diego Costa is back in scoring form ... #CHESOU — DAVID JONES (@DavidJonesSky) April 25, 2017

Chelsea fans were also happy to see John Terry back on the pitch, if only for the last few minutes.

He entered the pitch to roaring applause, after it was announced last week that the veteran player would leave the club at the end of the season.