Chelsea legend John Terry enjoys the Views with Drake during rapper's world tour

John Terry’s been struggling for game time recently at Chelsea, but his star clearly hasn’t fallen that far after Drake posted an Instagram picture with the former England international.

The Canadian rapper, 30, is on the British leg of his Boy Meets World tour and posted the picture with Terry and his wife Toni, captioned: “JT!!!” after a London performance.

Three exclamation marks – we didn’t know Drake was such a fan of Terry’s work.

JT!!! 🙏🏽 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

The post may come as some relief to 36-year-old Terry, who actually posted the same picture four days ago.

He captioned it “Good to see you @champagnepapi Unbelievable show tonight @toniterry26 What a pic this is” – so it would have been kind of awkward if Drake hadn’t reciprocated.

Terry has won the Champions League and four Premier League titles, while Drake is a Grammy-award winning musician with numerous multi-platinum songs.

That’s a lot of achievement in one picture.