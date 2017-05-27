Chelsea forgot to wear black armbands in first half of FA Cup final but fixed their mistake at half-time

Chelsea apparently forgot to wear black armbands for the first half of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley – after it was announced earlier this week that the team would wear them to honour those lost in the terrorist attack in Manchester.

Many fans noticed the players were not wearing them in the first half of the game and it was revealed the players accidentally left them inside the jackets they decided not to wear due to the warm weather.

Chelsea players forgot to put the armbands on. It's completely accidental. They will be on for the 2nd half #FACupFinal — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) May 27, 2017

For those wondering why Chelsea weren't wearing black armbands, apparently they completely forgot about them but will wear them second half. — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 27, 2017

The error occurred after a statement sent by the club last week read: “As a mark of respect, our players will wear black armbands at the FA Cup Final against Arsenal on Saturday.

“Chelsea Football Club will also make a donation to a fund supporting the victims of this horrific attack.”

Club officials quickly realised the mistake and instructed the players to wear the armbands before the start of the second half.

(Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea finally wearing black armbands. Club say all 11 were initially "hidden" underneath tops players didn't wear due to heat. #FACupFinal — Rags Martel (@RagsMartel) May 27, 2017

Chelsea realised the mistake and instructed the team to put the black armbands on for the second half, as they have now done so. #CFC — Vaishali Bhardwaj (@VaiBhardwaj) May 27, 2017

Last week, Premier League winners Chelsea announced their pledge to make a donation to the Manchester appeal, after cancelling their planned title victory parade around west London on Sunday.