Chelsea fans were a bit confused that Eidur Gudjohnsen's fantasy team had no Blues players in it

It’s no secret that football players play fantasy football, so when Eidur Gudjohnsen shared his picks for the week, it was nothing out of the ordinary.

For some reason the Chelsea striker was looking to Peter Crouch for big points, despite having Harry Kane available – that’s not the most notable thing about his team, however.

There’s something missing…

That’s right, despite both sentiment and logic, Gudjohnsen had zero Chelsea players in his squad – not even on the bench.

Now, we can understand Gudjohnsen ignoring the sentiment of having played almost 200 league games for Chelsea – but the logic, Eidur, the logic!

Chelsea are running away with the Premier League, Eden Hazard and Diego Costa are second and fourth in the overall fantasy points list, and Antonio Conte’s team have West Ham, Stoke City and Crystal Palace up next. What’s not to like?

A few Chelsea fans noticed as well.

@Eidur22Official @petercrouch Not a single Chelsea player? Are you kidding me? — Hásbullah Idris (@HasbullahIdris7) February 25, 2017

@Eidur22Official ... but eidur, you have no Chelsea players in your team.. how can this be? — Caroline Grounds (@CaroGrounds) February 26, 2017

@Eidur22Official no chelsea players?! Come on mate! — Steve (@stavrosd25) February 25, 2017

Fortunately for the 38-year-old, Patrick van Aanholt will come off the bench with 12 points to contribute – apart from that, we’re not convinced by his selection at all.