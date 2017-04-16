Chelsea fans seem to have well and truly had enough of Diego Costa

We all know the potential Diego Costa has to influence a football match, but as far as Chelsea fans are concerned he hasn’t been doing it enough recently. Or at least not in the right way.

The striker was all the talk as Chelsea took on Manchester United at Old Trafford, although not for the reasons his boss would want him to be.

United took the game to Chelsea and that meant really getting in their faces, and this was a tactic that seemed to particularly work on Costa.

Costa 😂😂😂😂 angriest man ever — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) April 16, 2017

It didn’t take long for Jose Mourinho’s defenders to get in the Spaniard’s head, and his inability to concentrate on the game rather than the opposition players around him began to irritate Chelsea fans.

Diego Costa let us go in January. We should have let him go too. — Dami (@TheChelseaWay) April 16, 2017

I AM ACTUALLY DONE WITH COSTA. — ️ (@AddictedToCFC) April 16, 2017

Please take Costa off.. — Conteholic (@Conteholic) April 16, 2017

Antonio Conte was blamed for his insistence on picking the Chelsea top scorer, who’s only bagged three times in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

No good manager can think Matic is better than Cesc. No good manager can watch Costa play like this for 4 months and do nothing. — Ali Mousawi (@AliMousawi17) April 16, 2017

Conte's insistence on playing Costa and Matic over Fàbregas and Michy is getting on my nerves. Too afraid to drop his favourites. — #CarefreeDaily 🌐 (@CarefreeDaily) April 16, 2017

For most people watching the fascinating encounter though, the battle taking place between Costa and specifically Marcos Rojo was definitely adding an extra layer of entertainment to the match.

Costa and rojo absouloute comedy 😂😂😅 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) April 16, 2017

Rojo is humbling Costa by fighting him with his own medicine. — Monkey™🇳🇦 (@ChilliKong) April 16, 2017

Live footage as Diego Costa and Marcos Rojo battle at Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/ligpJRTyP4 — James Whaling (@jjwhaling) April 16, 2017

Watching Diego Costa and Marcos Rojo... pic.twitter.com/KxgM6RV97h — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) April 16, 2017

Rojo and Costa bantering each other to oblivion is all I really want from this football match rn. — Danny Danny Chopper (@GolazoDan) April 16, 2017

Rojo and Costa 🍿 make it happen @EddieHearn — Jordan (@JordaanBroown) April 16, 2017

And for anyone who’s not a Chelsea fan, an angry Costa can be endlessly fun to watch.

Reminder of what Diego Costa would be like if he was a cat https://t.co/zetSZBL5DM — Coral (@Coral) April 16, 2017