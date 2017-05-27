Chelsea fans heap praise on Gary Cahill for 'unbelievable' goal-line clearances against Arsenal in FA Cup final

Arsenal may have won the FA Cup final after taking the lead early on through a goal from Alex Sanchez – but Chelsea fans appeared to be more than impressed with Gary Cahill’s performance on the pitch.

The 31-year-old Chelsea defender and captain not only managed to clear an effort from Danny Welbeck off the goal line, he was also on hand to steer the ball clear after Sanchez’s deflected shot lifted over Thibaut Courtois.

And Chelsea fans were pretty chuffed.

Sanchez plays Ozil who lobs Courtois but Cahill with an unbelievable clearance off the line. Wow 👏👏 #FACupFinal — Hanzlah Hanif (@hanichelsea10) May 27, 2017

Gary Cahill against the world. Come On Chelsea sort it out. — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) May 27, 2017

Gary Cahill 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 — CHAMPION 🚀🚀🏅🥇🏆 (@joseikofi) May 27, 2017

Some were convinced Arsenal’s goal tally would have been much higher early in the game if it weren’t for Cahill’s timely interventions.

If it wasn't for Gary Cahill Arsenal would three or four up. The only Chelsea player who is offering anything right now. #FACupFinal — John Hill (@johnhillsport) May 27, 2017

Gary Cahill has been superb. If he weren't on that pitch we be down 3 or 4 nil. Massive 2nd half! Come on Chelsea ffs!!! — Dale Evans 🚭🏆 (@DalosLegendCFC) May 27, 2017

We're still in this because of Gary Cahill — Jay (@JayCFC_) May 27, 2017

Although, despite his stellar efforts, Chelsea ended up losing 2-1 to the Gunners.

Some fans are hoping Cahill will take the place of John Terry, who is leaving the club at the end of the season

Gary Cahill is a perfect replacement for John Terry. — Jide Browne (@simplybrowne) May 27, 2017

Gary Cahill doing the John Terry work — Ezra P Gonyuie (@EGonyuie) May 27, 2017