Chelsea fans heap praise on Gary Cahill for 'unbelievable' goal-line clearances against Arsenal in FA Cup final

Arsenal may have won the FA Cup final after taking the lead early on through a goal from Alex Sanchez – but Chelsea fans appeared to be more than impressed with Gary Cahill’s performance on the pitch.

The 31-year-old Chelsea defender and captain not only managed to clear an effort from Danny Welbeck off the goal line, he was also on hand to steer the ball clear after Sanchez’s deflected shot lifted over Thibaut Courtois.

And Chelsea fans were pretty chuffed.

Some were convinced Arsenal’s goal tally would have been much higher early in the game if it weren’t for Cahill’s timely interventions.

Although, despite his stellar efforts, Chelsea ended up losing 2-1 to the Gunners.

Some fans are hoping Cahill will take the place of John Terry, who is leaving the club at the end of the season
