Chelsea boss visits England rugby coach Eddie Jones to tap into winning mentality

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has visited England rugby head coach Eddie Jones to tap into the winning mentality.

Jones has won all 15 of his Tests in charge since reviving England following their World Cup exit, while Conte has similarly rejuvenated the Blues during his first season in English football.

Chelsea enter this weekend's fixtures with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League, having finished 10th last term in defence of the 2014-15 title won under Jose Mourinho.

Conte said on englandrugby.com: "We spoke about our experience and it was very interesting to speak to him (Jones). Eddie is a winner and he is transferring that mentality on to the team."

Jones visited Chelsea's Cobham training base last April, when Guus Hiddink was interim boss, and on Wednesday Conte and assistant coach Steve Holland went to Bagshot to the England rugby training headquarters.

Chelsea play Swansea on Saturday, seeking a 12th home win from 13 league games this season and earlier this term won 13 successive Premier League games.

Former Italy head coach Conte's compatriots play England in the RBS 6 Nations on Sunday at Twickenham.

Jones' men will be seeking a 17th successive Test win which would see them move within one of New Zealand's world best.

The first win in the sequence came under Stuart Lancaster against Uruguay, but did not prevent England exiting a home World Cup, prompting Jones' appointment.

Conte last week said he would prioritise winning over keeping individual players happy, something Jones might concur with.

"It is important for me to compare my work and experience with another sport to gain inspiration and tactical ideas for the future," Conte added.

"For me it was very interesting to observe another sport and the differences between the two such as the physical aspect to their training as well as speak with Eddie Jones about the analysis side to the game."