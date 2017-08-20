Chelsea beat Tottenham in their first league game at Wembley

Tottenham's first league game at Wembley has ended in disappointment.

They have fallen a 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea, with Marcos Alonso getting the 88th minute winner with a near post finish.

That was his second of the game after a stunning free-kick in the first half.

Just moments before that winner Spurs equalised when Michy Batshuayi headed the ball into his own net.

Earlier Newcastle were beaten 1-0 at Huddersfield to make it two defeats to start their season.

The match between the newly promoted sides was settled by an Aaron Mooy strike just after half-time.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has said he is obviously disappointed with their opening week.