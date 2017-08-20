Chelsea beat Tottenham in their first league game at Wembley
Tottenham's first league game at Wembley has ended in disappointment.
They have fallen a 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea, with Marcos Alonso getting the 88th minute winner with a near post finish.
That was his second of the game after a stunning free-kick in the first half.
Just moments before that winner Spurs equalised when Michy Batshuayi headed the ball into his own net.
Earlier Newcastle were beaten 1-0 at Huddersfield to make it two defeats to start their season.
The match between the newly promoted sides was settled by an Aaron Mooy strike just after half-time.
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has said he is obviously disappointed with their opening week.
