Chelsea announced the signing of Antonio Rudiger with a brilliantly cringe-worthy video

Antonio Rudiger has become the latest player to pull on a Chelsea shirt after joining from Roma for an initial fee of £29 million.

The German defender was announced via social media and is the club’s first major signing of the summer.

But the video in which Rudiger was introduced to the Chelsea fans came complete with shots and scenes that wouldn’t have looked out of place on CBBC.

Which name would you get on the back of your @nikefootball Chelsea home shirt today? 👀 #WeAreThePride pic.twitter.com/WKmYxd2x0K — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 9, 2017

Let’s hope that the video was supposed to have that aesthetic…

Rudiger will wear the number two shirt for the Blues, left vacant after Branislav Ivanovic’s departure to Zenit St Petersburg in February, but the replies to the tweet show not that many Chelsea fans actually watched the whole video.

Announce Bakayoko Sandro Rudiger and Morat — The Blues (@TheBlues___) July 9, 2017

no, they have not. — Announce Bakayoko😡 (@manlikechriscfc) July 9, 2017

And the star of the video might not even be Rudiger.

The 24-year-old, who was a member of Germany’s victorious Confederations Cup-winning team last weekend, said: “It’s a great feeling because not every player has the opportunity to join a huge club like this.

“I am looking forward to meeting up with my new team-mates and I’m very proud to officially become a Chelsea player.”

Fans will probably be hoping his performances for the team are better than the club’s production skills.