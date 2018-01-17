Chelsea and Norwich go the distance before Blus squeeze through on penalties

Chaotic Chelsea ended a five-hour scoring drought before advancing in the FA Cup with a 5-3 penalty shootout win over Norwich.

The Premier League champions thought they had won for the first time in 2018 as Michy Batshuayi was on target in Wednesday night’s FA Cup third-round replay at Stamford Bridge.

But Jamal Lewis headed in Timm Klose’s cross in the fourth minute of stoppage time for 1-1 and force extra time, when Pedro and Alvaro Morata were sent off.

Pedro, earlier booked for diving, was sent off for a second bookable offence.

And Morata also saw red, receiving a yellow card for diving and an immediate second yellow for his vociferous complaints, which was followed by a pitch invader furious at referee Graham Scott’s handling of the game.

But the Blues escaped to advance to a fourth-round tie with Newcastle as Willy Caballero saved from Nelson Oliveira and Eden Hazard ensured Chelsea scored all five of their spot-kicks.